[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Picks His Character Who Will Be the "Visual" Member of a K-pop Group
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.28 17:11 View Count
Actor Song Joong Ki picked a character in his past dramas/movies that he thinks will make the "visual" member of a K-pop group. 

On June 25, Song Joong Ki's management agency shared a video of the actor talking about his drama/movie characters. 
Song Joong KiDuring this time, Song Joong Ki was asked whether he could pick one character who he thinks will be the best one to be the "visual" member of a K-pop group.

Song Joong Ki thought for ages and said, "This isn't very easy. I'll take one out one by one." 

Then, he stopped at his character 'Chul-soo' in 'A Werewolf Boy' for a while. 

He commented, "He is kind of good-looking, isn't he?" 
Song Joong KiBut Song Joong Ki moved on and said, "Okay, I've decided. It's got to be 'Koo Yong-ha' from 'Sungkyunkwan Scandal'." 

He continued, "I believe he's going to film lots of commercials. He'll get many offers as well." 
Song Joong KiAs to who is going to be the cute "maknae" of the group, the actor said, "I would choose 'Chul-soo'." 

He resumed, "He's just so cute, you know. He reminds me of TAEMIN of SHINee. He gives off that sort of vibe." 

He added, "Yeah, he's so TAEMIN, and 'Koo Yong-ha' is like MINHO of SHINee." 
 

(Credit= 'historydnc' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
