뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Former Military Officer Park Kun Shares that Lee Seung Gi Was an Elite Soldier
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Former Military Officer Park Kun Shares that Lee Seung Gi Was an Elite Soldier

[SBS Star] Former Military Officer Park Kun Shares that Lee Seung Gi Was an Elite Soldier

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.28 14:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Former Military Officer Park Kun Shares that Lee Seung Gi Was an Elite Soldier
Trot singer Park Kun shared what another singer Lee Seung Gi was like in the military. 

On June 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Park Kun made a guest appearance. 
Master in the HouseDuring the opening, 'Master in the House' member Yang Se-hyung asked Park Kun some questions about Lee Seung Gi in the military. 

Park Kun was a military officer before he made debut, and was in the military base where Lee Seung Gi served his national mandatory duty.

Park Kun said, "Lee Seung Gi was an exemplary soldier. Even at the military training center, he was an elite soldier who got 100 out of 100 in all areas. He was known for having a great personality as well." 
Master in the HouseHe continued, "We once held a marathon. 1,000 soldiers ran a 10 km marathon. At that time, he was in front of me. I was his commander, you know. As far as I remember Lee Seung Gi finished 81st or 82nd." 

Lee Seung Gi laughed and commented, "It was 90th something." 

Park Kun said, "Only former or current athletes were within the first hundred, but Lee Seung Gi was there among them. It was impressive." 

Upon Park Kun wrapping the story up, Lee Seung Gi shyly laughed and went up to Park Kun to raised his hand in salute. 
Master in the HouseLee Seung Gi served his military duty in the ROK Army Special Forces from February 2016 until October 2017. 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.