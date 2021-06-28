[SBS Star] Former Military Officer Park Kun Shares that Lee Seung Gi Was an Elite Soldier

Trot singer Park Kun shared what another singer Lee Seung Gi was like in the military.On June 27 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', Park Kun made a guest appearance.During the opening, 'Master in the House' member Yang Se-hyung asked Park Kun some questions about Lee Seung Gi in the military.Park Kun was a military officer before he made debut, and was in the military base where Lee Seung Gi served his national mandatory duty.Park Kun said, "Lee Seung Gi was an exemplary soldier. Even at the military training center, he was an elite soldier who got 100 out of 100 in all areas. He was known for having a great personality as well."He continued, "We once held a marathon. 1,000 soldiers ran a 10 km marathon. At that time, he was in front of me. I was his commander, you know. As far as I remember Lee Seung Gi finished 81st or 82nd."Lee Seung Gi laughed and commented, "It was 90th something."Park Kun said, "Only former or current athletes were within the first hundred, but Lee Seung Gi was there among them. It was impressive."Upon Park Kun wrapping the story up, Lee Seung Gi shyly laughed and went up to Park Kun to raised his hand in salute.Lee Seung Gi served his military duty in the ROK Army Special Forces from February 2016 until October 2017.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)