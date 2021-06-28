[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Watch Back the Footage of JUNGKOOK & J-HOPE Working as Jo Kwon's Dancers

Fans are watching back the footage of the time when JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE of K-pop boy group BTS were K-pop artist Jo Kwon's dancers.On June 27, one ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom) shared a video of Jo Kwon's 'I'm Da One' performance on an online community.In the video, JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE seemed like they were putting all their effort into the performance.Not only were they powerful, but also very skillful.They were many dancers in this performance, but JUNGKOOK and J-HOPE definitely stood out among them.The fan wrote, "I'm so impressed that they were working this hard even though they were still in middle and high school."He/she continued, "From there to global superstars. They've truly worked hard, and I can't be more proud of them."'I'm Da One' was released in 2012 when J-HOPE and JUNGKOOK were still trainees.Under this post, other ARMY commented, "So much passion in their eyes. It's no surprise they made it this far.", "Awww! My boys!", "It makes me smile." and so on.(Credit= '스브스케이팝 / SBS KPOP' YouTube)(SBS Star)