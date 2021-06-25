[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Thanks NCT TAEYONG for Teaching Her 'Make a Wish' Choreography

SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet got a dance lesson from TAEYONG of boy group NCT.On June 24, SEULGI updated her Instagram with a new video.The video was of SEULGI and TAEYONG dancing together at a dance studio.They were dancing to one of NCT's latest tracks 'Make a Wish (Birthday Song)' that was released last October.SEULGI's dance was so powerful and skilled at the same time that she almost looked as if she was a member of NCT.It made anyone watching her dance immediately go, "Wow."Along with this video, SEULGI wrote, "I can't be sure of when I'll film it again, so I decided to leave you guys with this practice video today."She went on, "I really badly wanted to learn the choreography for this song for a long time. I once again would like to express my deepest gratitude to TAEYONG for teaching me."She added, "Hmm... What shall I do next time? Any idea?"Both SEULGI and TAEYONG are part of SM TOWN―a management agency SM Entertainment.(Credit= 'hi_seulgi' 'taeoxo_nct' Instagram)(SBS Star)