[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Thanks NCT TAEYONG for Teaching Her 'Make a Wish' Choreography
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Thanks NCT TAEYONG for Teaching Her 'Make a Wish' Choreography

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Thanks NCT TAEYONG for Teaching Her 'Make a Wish' Choreography

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.25 17:56
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet SEULGI Thanks NCT TAEYONG for Teaching Her Make a Wish Choreography
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet got a dance lesson from TAEYONG of boy group NCT. 

On June 24, SEULGI updated her Instagram with a new video. 

The video was of SEULGI and TAEYONG dancing together at a dance studio. 
SEULGI and TAEYONGThey were dancing to one of NCT's latest tracks 'Make a Wish (Birthday Song)' that was released last October. 

SEULGI's dance was so powerful and skilled at the same time that she almost looked as if she was a member of NCT. 

It made anyone watching her dance immediately go, "Wow." 
SEULGI and TAEYONGAlong with this video, SEULGI wrote, "I can't be sure of when I'll film it again, so I decided to leave you guys with this practice video today." 

She went on, "I really badly wanted to learn the choreography for this song for a long time. I once again would like to express my deepest gratitude to TAEYONG for teaching me." 

She added, "Hmm... What shall I do next time? Any idea?" 
 

Both SEULGI and TAEYONG are part of SM TOWN―a management agency SM Entertainment. 

(Credit= 'hi_seulgi' 'taeoxo_nct' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.