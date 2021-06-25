뉴스
[SBS Star] YUGYEOM Changes So Much After Leaving JYP Ent.; Even BAMBAM Is Surprised
[SBS Star] YUGYEOM Changes So Much After Leaving JYP Ent.; Even BAMBAM Is Surprised

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.25 16:34
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] YUGYEOM Changes So Much After Leaving JYP Ent.; Even BAMBAM Is Surprised
YUGYEOM of K-pop boy group GOT7 surprised everyone with his changed appearance. 

On June 15, YUGYEOM's management agency shared a video of YUGYEOM meeting his fellow group member BAMBAM and singer Hoody. 

BAMBAM and Hoody arrived at their meeting place before YUGYEOM, and were talking to each other prior to his arrival. 
GOT7When YUGYEOM showed up, BAMBAM stepped back in shock after seeing how he looked. 

YUGYEOM had his hair up, wearing a blue sweater and beige baggy pants. 

BAMBAM commented, "YUGYEOM has changed a lot. Look at him! He put his hair up without covering his forehead." 

He continued, "He's wearing a sweater and baggy pants as well. What's happening?! He's never worn those things before." 

He resumed, "YUGYEOM is a very stubborn person. He's always had his hair down and worn skinny pants when he was at JYP Entertainment." 
GOT7Then, BAMBAM asked YUGYEOM what made him change so much. 

YUGYEOM laughed and responded, "You know me so well, BAMBAM. I don't know. I just thought I would try a different style for once." 
GOT7YUGYEOM left his initial management agency JYP Entertainment in January; he joined AOMG afterwards. 

(Credit= 'yugyeoma_1117' Twitter, 'AOMGOFFICIAL' YouTube, 'yugyeom' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
