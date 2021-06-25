[SBS Star] Fans Discover an Adorable Thing that TXT TAEHYUN Does to His Fellow Members

Fans are finding TAEHYUN of K-pop boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) cute for what he always does when he is with his fellow members.Recently, one TXT fan compiled photos of TAEHYUN with his fellow members.The fan said, "TAEHYUN links arms with the other guys whenever he is next to them."He/she continued, "Did you guys all know this? It's so cute. Check these photos out!"In the photos, TAEHYUN was indeed linking arms with other TXT members in multiple occasions.He was linking arms not only when posing for a group photo, but also when he is just standing beside them or walking alongside them.Whether he was with SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU or HUENINGKAI, there was no exception.It looked as though he likes them so much that he wants to stay close to them at all times.Even though he is the second maknae of TXT, he almost seemed like maknae attached to his big brothers.This showed how close the members are as well that the photos made a lot of fans smile ear to ear.(Credit= HYBE Labels, Online Community)(SBS Star)