[SBS Star] Fans Are Laughing at (G)I-DLE MIYEON's Response to LIGHTSUM JIAN Saying She Is Her Fan

이게 무슨 대화야ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ



@: 저 미연선배님 진짜 팬이었어서..

: 진짜요?!!? 왜요!!!! pic.twitter.com/74818NdEoG — 와당 (@forcmy_) June 22, 2021

Fans are laughing at MIYEON of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE's response to JIAN of another girl group LIGHTSUM telling her she is her fan.Recently, the members of LIGHTSUM guested on NAVER NOW's radio show 'Gossip Idle'.'Gossip Idle' is a new radio show hosted by MIYEON that was launched this February.When LIGHTSUM entered the radio studio, they giggled and jumped about in excitement to be joined the show.Once they sat down, one of them JIAN said, "I'm a fan of you. A huge fan, actually."To this, MIYEON gave her a hilarious and unexpected response.MIYEON responded with a loud and surprised voice, "Really?! Why!"When JIAN heard this, she could not stop laughing for ages.(G)I-DLE and LIGHTSUM are under the same management agency―CUBE Entertainment.(G)I-DLE made debut in May 2018, and LIGHTSUM only about two weeks ago.(Credit= NAVER NOW, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook)(SBS Star)