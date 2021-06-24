뉴스
[SBS Star] HAHA Says Kim Jong-kook Will Kill Him If He Tells What Happened Between Him & Yoon Eun Hye
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.24
Singer HAHA revealed that he will get killed by singer Kim Jong-kook if he says anything about him and actress Yoon Eun Hye. 

On June 22, HAHA uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel. 

In this video, HAHA was seen watching different television shows that he featured in some years ago. 

When he watched one 'X-Man' episode that was aired 15 years ago which showed a "romance" between Kim Jong-kook and Yoon Eun Hye, he laughed. 
HAHA HAHAThen, a production crew said to HAHA, "At that time, many wondered if Kim Jong-kook and Yoon Eun Hye were real." 

The crew continued, "We all wanted to know the behind-the-scene story of the two. Can you tell us about it now, HAHA?" 

HAHA responded with a loud voice, "No way, I can't say anything about that. Jong-kook will kill me if I do!" 

He laughingly resumed, "But I do think they were the best television show couple of all time." 
HAHAAired from November 2006 until April 2007, 'X-Man' was a popular show where lots of celebrity "couples" were born. 

One of them was Kim Jong-kook and Yoon Eun Hye couple, who was in the center of public's attention for a long time. 

(Credit= '하하 PD HAHA PD' YouTube, SBS X-Man) 

(SBS Star)     
