[SBS Star] Jung Eun-pyo Shares the Sweetest Thing Park Bo Gum Did for His Daughter

Actor Jung Eun-pyo shared that actor Park Bo Gum did something sweet for his daughter even though they did not know each other.On June 23 episode of MBC every1's television show 'South Korean Foreigners', Jung Eun-pyo made a guest appearance.During the talk, the host Kim Yong-man asked Jung Eun-pyo if there was any actor he would like to work with in the future.Jung Eun-pyo said, "I really would like to work with Park Bo Gum. I've never worked with him before. He did something amazing for my daughter even though I didn't know him."He continued, "Once in the past, I mentioned that my daughter was a huge fan of Park Bo Gum on a television show."Then, Jung Eun-pyo revealed that Park Bo Gum happened to watch the show.The actor said, "After Park Bo Gum watched the show, he sent me signed-DVDs of his dramas along with a long letter for my daughter. That was so kind of him."He resumed, "My daughter was so happy when she received them. Seeing my daughter happy made me the happiest person in the world. I still feel grateful for what he did for us."He laughingly added, "If we feature in a drama together, he'll probably be a king and I'll be his servant, but I'm more than ready to serve him with all my heart."(Credit= MBC every1 South Korean Foreigners, SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)