[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Think BTS JIMIN's Angry Moment Is Just Incredibly Cute
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.23 14:27
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Fans Think BTS JIMINs Angry Moment Is Just Incredibly Cute
Fans are finding the way JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS gets angry extremely adorable. 

On June 22, a new episode of BTS' online show 'Run BTS! 2021' was unveiled. 

While the members talked together, RM asked JIMIN if he remembered a time that made him furious when he was young. 
JIMINWithout hesitation, JIMIN answered, "My younger brother made me really upset, so I hit him." 

He continued, "But he would pretend as if he did nothing in front of mom. So, I would end up getting scolded." 

Then, he emphasized how angry he still is about that time by saying, "It makes me so, so, so angry." 

While doing so, he frowned a little and moved his head about. 
 
As fans watched this part, they could not stop thinking how cute JIMIN was even when he is letting his negative emotion out. 

They left comments such as, "Awww look! Chim Chim is cute even when he is angry.", "Seriously, do you even have anger in you, oppa?", "He seems to have such a pure heart." and so on. 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)   
