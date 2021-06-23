뉴스
[SBS Star] Cho Yoonhee Reveals Her Lookalike Daughter & Struggles of Raising Her by Herself
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.23 11:42
Actress Cho Yoonhee talked about going through difficulties while raising her daughter by herself. 

On June 22, JTBC's new television show 'Brave Single Parenting' (literal translation) shared a preview of the show's first episode. 
Cho YoonheeHere, Cho Yoonhee spoke about being a single mother. 

Cho Yoonhee said, "There are just so many things I have to do, but they all needed my courage." 
 
She continued, "As I did those things one by one, I think I have become brave." 
Cho YoonheeIn this preview, Cho Yoonhee's daughter Ro-ah was shown as well. 

Some photos of Ro-ah was unveiled when she was a baby, but now of the times after that. 

Ro-ah looked surprisingly similar to Cho Yoonhee with big eyes and a lovely smile. 

They sat on a bench, having some ice cream together. 

Ro-ah said to Cho Yoonhee, "Let's share the last bit of ice cream between mommy and I." 
Cho YoonheeBack in May 2017, Cho Yoonhee and actor Lee Dong Gun announced that they were expecting a baby. 

The couple got married soon after that, but divorced each other last year. 

(Credit= JTBC Brave Single Parenting) 

(SBS Star)     
