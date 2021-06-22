뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Sung & Lee Bo Young Share How Their Daughter Respond to Them Going to Work
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.22 18:15
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ji Sung & Lee Bo Young Share How Their Daughter Respond to Them Going to Work
Actor Ji Sung and actress Lee Bo Young shared how their daughter Ji Yoo respond to them going to work. 

Recently, Ji Sung and Lee Bo Young's previous interviews where they talk about their daughter have been gaining attention. 
Ji SungJi Sung said, "My daughter doesn't really like it when my wife and I go to work. Once, I had to go to Italy for a project. I told her that I was going to go work in Italy for a bit." 

He continued, "About a week before I headed to Italy, I told her about it. She was like, 'Oh, we can go together then.' When I explained that she couldn't come with me, she got really upset." 

He went on, "For about half an hour, she cried in the dark and repeatedly said, 'Daddy's not going to play with me when he goes to Italy.'"
Ji SungThen, Ji Sung said Ji Yoo mentioned him going to Italy the day before he had to go. 

The actor laughingly said, "I didn't even mention a thing to her first. But she was like, 'You are going to Italy, aren't you?' Then, she looked straight into my eyes and said, 'I'm not going to kiss you nor play with you after you come back. That's a rule, okay?'" 
Ji SungIn Lee Bo Young's interview, she said, "When I used to video call her during filming, she used to hide her face and say, 'I'm not going to show you my face!'" 

She resumed, "So, Ji Sung brought her to the filming site a few times and explained to her that I was busy working. At that time, I told her, 'Ji Yoo, you must understand that this is what I'm doing when I'm working.'" 

She added, "But she doesn't really seem to understand. I don't feel guilty though, because I also want my daughter to keep working after she has her own children in the future. I want her to see how I'm continuing to work after having her. I'm sure she'll understand one day." 
Lee Bo YoungJi Sung and Lee Bo Young got married in 2013 after being together for about six years.

Then in 2015, their daughter was born, and the couple welcomed a son in February 2019. 

(Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)     
