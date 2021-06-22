[SBS Star] "She Can't Live for Long..." EunHyuk Says His Mother Is Why He Lives with His Family Again

뉴스
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.22 13:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "She Cant Live for Long..." EunHyuk Says His Mother Is Why He Lives with His Family Again
EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared a heartbreaking reason why he started living with his family again. 

On June 19 episode of KBS' television show 'Mr. House Husband 2', EunHyuk made a guest appearance. 
EunHyuk's houseIn this episode, EunHyuk revealed his new home―a luxurious-looking 2-story house in the countryside. 

About this house, EunHyuk said, "I started living with my family a short while ago. It's all because of my mom; I bought this place for her." 

He continued, "My mom has interstitial pneumonia. Only 37 percent of her lungs is functional. Lately, her health markedly deteriorated." 
EunHyuk's houseThen, EunHyuk revealed what his mother's doctor recently said to his family. 

The K-pop star said, "Not so long ago, her doctor told us that it's not a matter of how long she will live now. You should get ready to say goodbye to her, because it could happen at any time from then on." 

He resumed, "Even if she manages to get a lung transplant, she'll apparently only be able to live for a maximum of seven years." 

Lastly, he added, "As I lived away from my family for like 20 years due to Super Junior promotions, I feel like I haven't been able to do much for my parents. I'm planning on doing my best for them, and be a good son until I can."
EunHyuk's house(Credit= KBS Mr. House Husband 2) 

(SBS Star)       
