[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook's YouTube Surpasses 1 Million Subscribers in Less than 5 Days

Singer Kim Jong-kook's YouTube surpassed 1 million subscribers only after five days of creating it.In the evening of June 17, Kim Jong-kook started his own channel on YouTube.He uploaded a 4-minute video of himself doing his favorite activity in the world―working out at the gym.He also explained why he started the channel, which he said, "I want to show my dedication to share my workout routines, and talk about my passion for working out through here."Only about half an hour after he uploaded the video, his channel reached 100,000 subscribers.Kim Jong-kook still only has the same one video on his YouTube, but he surprisingly gathered over 1 million subscribers.On June 22, the number of subscribers went over 1 million.In less than five days, Kim Jong-kook managed to get two YouTube Creator Awards―the Silver Play Button as well as Gold Play Button.About this astonishing achievement, Kim Jong-kook said, "I honestly can't thank you enough for it."He continued, "I'm so touched. I'll do my best so that I don't let you down in any ways."(Credit= 'kjk76' Instagram, '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK)(SBS Star)