[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Delivers a Heartfelt Message to 'Master in the House' Members
뉴스

[SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Delivers a Heartfelt Message to 'Master in the House' Members

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.21 18:22 View Count
Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO delivered a heartfelt message to 'Master in the House' members prior to his departure. 
 
On June 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the last episode with Cha Eun-woo was shown. 
Cha Eun-wooIn this episode, Cha Eun-woo was spotted reading out a letter that he wrote to 'Master in the House' members in advance. 

In the letter, Cha Eun-woo wrote, "It's been such a pleasure being with you, 'Master in the House' hyungs. Not only did I have fun, but also felt happy the whole time." 

He continued, "Every week, we met a new 'master' and learned lessons from them. But you know what? I've definitely learned a lot from the masters, but I feel like I've learned more from you guys. You guys are my true masters." 
Cha Eun-wooThen, Cha Eun-woo showed his determination to keep moving forward to make himself a better person. 

After that, the K-pop star commented, "I'll miss 'Master in the House'. Let's meet up often, hyungs. I'll make sure to keep in frequent touch." 

He resumed, "Even if a new member comes, do miss me from time to time. It doesn't have to be all the time, just sometimes will do." 

Lastly, he added, "Seung Gi hyung, who loves to get complimented, Se-hyung hyung who always picks the menu, Dong-hyun hyung who gets cold easily..." 

He went on, "And Sung Rok hyung who is smart but not too smart in some ways, and Eun-woo the handsome guy, I love you everybody!" 
Cha Eun-wooPreviously, it was announced that Cha Eun-woo was stepping down from 'Master in the House' to focus on his career in music and acting. 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House) 

(SBS Star)     
