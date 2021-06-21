[SBS Star] VIDEO: Song Joong Ki Says He Is a Morning Person Who Wakes Up at 11am?

Actor Song Joong Ki shared some interesting facts about himself.On June 18, Song Joong Ki's management agency posted a fun video of Song Joong Ki online.The video showed Song Joong Ki answering simple but fun questions.One of the questions that Song Joong Ki got was, "Are you a morning person or night owl?"Without hesitation, Song Joong Ki answered, "I'm a morning person."Then, the filming crew in front of him asked what time he usually wakes up.Song Joong Ki laughed and responded, "I usually wake up around 11 in the morning. That's still morning, isn't it?"After that, Song Joong Ki was asked which he dislikes more: people who do not reply even after reading his texts or people who do not even bother to read his texts in the first place.Song Joong Ki said, "Umm... I guess those people who don't even bother to read my texts? No, actually. Both are really annoying."He resumed, "Both situations make me annoyed just by thinking about it. I'm going after you guys. Seriously, don't do anything like that, it hurts me."(Credit= 'historydnc' YouTube)(SBS Star)