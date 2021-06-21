뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet WENDY Shares What Disturbed Her When Watching JOY's Solo MVs
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Red Velvet WENDY Shares What Disturbed Her When Watching JOY's Solo MVs

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.21 16:17
K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member WENDY revealed some things that disturbed her when she watched her fellow member JOY's solo music videos. 

Recently, Red Velvet's management agency SM Entertainment shared a video of JOY and WENDY online. 

The video was of the two stars watching music videos for JOY's solo songs 'Be There for You' and 'Hello'. 
 

While talking about the two music videos, WENDY made an adorable comment that made JOY giggle. 

About 'Be There for You', WENDY said, "Your acting was so good in it, but I didn't like the music video. I felt uncomfortable the whole time watching it." 

JOY became surprised upon hearing WENDY's words, and asked her if she could explain. 

WENDY responded, "Well, the whole thing is a problem. Look, I honestly don't like the fact that the story is about you in a relationship." 

She laughingly added, "As your close unnie, I can't take that. It made me feel uncomfortable."
 

Then, JOY said, "But 'Hello' depicts a story after the breakup with the guy I was dating in 'Be There for You'. I end up breaking up with him, unnie." 

A smile suddenly spread across WENDY's face, and she commented, "Oh no, you break up with him?" 

As JOY saw WENDY smile, she asked, "Hey, why are you smiling?!", then WENDY burst into laughter. 
 

(Credit= 'Red Velvet' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)    
