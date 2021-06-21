뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Continues to Tease Lee Kwang Soo Even After His Departure from 'Running Man'
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.21
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok was seen teasing actor Lee Kwang Soo on 'Running Man' even after he left the show. 

On June 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok received an unexpected call from Lee Kwang Soo. 

This was the first episode that was filmed after Lee Kwang Soo departed from the show due to his injury. 
Yu Jae SeokNot long after the filming began, Yu Jae Seok happened to receive a call from Lee Kwang Soo. 

When Yu Jae Seok put him on speakers, Lee Kwang Soo said, "Hi, hyung." 

But Yu Jae Seok told him, "Oh, hey Kwang Soo. I'm going to hang up, as we're busy filming." 

Then, Yu Jae Seok hung up on him without hesitation.  

Yang Se Chan laughed and commented, "I thought you would never be able to cut Kwang Soo off again." 

He continued, "I can't believe you are doing it on the phone instead."
Yu Jae SeokDuring times Lee Kwang Soo was on 'Running Man', Yu Jae Seok used to have much fun cutting Lee Kwang Soo off while he spoke.

Despite leaving 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo is going through the same moments, making 'Running Man' members as well as fans laugh. 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)     
