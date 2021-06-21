[SBS Star] Eugene Says She Got Scouted by SM Ent. While Trying to See H.O.T. at the Airport

Actress Eugene, formerly of K-pop girl group S.E.S, shared her debut story.On June 20 episode of SBS' television show 'Tikita Car', Eugene made a guest appearance.During the talk, Eugene revealed how she made debut.Eugene said, "I lived in Guam when I was young, and used to be a huge fan of H.O.T. In the spring of 1997, H.O.T. happened to visit Guam. As I desperately wanted to see the members, I headed to the airport."She continued, "There, I met Lee Soo-man (the head of SM Entertainment). We exchanged our number, and he called me a few days later. He asked if I could come to Korea to visit him at SM Entertainment."She went on, "Not so long after that, I went to SM Entertainment, and he asked me if I wanted to make debut as a member of girl group. I told him, 'Yes'."Since Eugene was still in school in Guam, she said that she returned to continue her studies right away.Eugene said, "Lee Soo-man sent me lots of dance videos for me to practice over the summer break. So, I practiced them."She resumed, "Then, I made debut as part of S.E.S in November that year. It was the same year as I got scouted. It only took me some months to make debut."She added, "If I hadn't gone to see H.O.T and met Lee Soo-man on that day, I wouldn't be here right now. I probably would have pursued a career in fine art then. It was a very meaningful encounter."S.E.S was one of the hottest girl groups in Korea that was active from 1997 to 2002.(Credit= SBS Tikita Car, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)