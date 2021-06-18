[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives a Box of Corns from Jeon So Min

Actress Song Ji-hyo showed off a gift that she received from actress Jeon So Min.On June 18, Song Ji-hyo updated her Instagram with a new post.Song Ji-hyo said, "I wanted to show these off to you guys. So Min sent me these corns!"She continued, "Thank you so much, So Min! I'll treat them to myself soon!"Along with this writing, Song Ji-hyo shared three photos.The first two photos showed a number of corns neatly placed in a big box.In the last photo, Song Ji-hyo held a corn in each of her hand, and held them up both sides of her face.She smiled as if she was very happy and satisfied with the gift.Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min feature in SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' together.In 'Running Man', they are often referred to as 'Mung-dol sisters' due to their sister-like chemistry.(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)