뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives a Box of Corns from Jeon So Min
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives a Box of Corns from Jeon So Min

[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives a Box of Corns from Jeon So Min

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.18 17:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Ji-hyo Receives a Box of Corns from Jeon So Min
Actress Song Ji-hyo showed off a gift that she received from actress Jeon So Min. 

On June 18, Song Ji-hyo updated her Instagram with a new post. 

Song Ji-hyo said, "I wanted to show these off to you guys. So Min sent me these corns!"

She continued, "Thank you so much, So Min! I'll treat them to myself soon!" 
Jeon So Min's gift to Song Ji-hyoAlong with this writing, Song Ji-hyo shared three photos. 

The first two photos showed a number of corns neatly placed in a big box. 

In the last photo, Song Ji-hyo held a corn in each of her hand, and held them up both sides of her face. 

She smiled as if she was very happy and satisfied with the gift.
Jeon So Min's gift to Song Ji-hyoSong Ji-hyo and Jeon So Min feature in SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' together.

In 'Running Man', they are often referred to as 'Mung-dol sisters' due to their sister-like chemistry. 

(Credit= 'my_songjihyo' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.