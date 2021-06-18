뉴스
[SBS Star] Hong Seok-chun Says Pre-debut Do Sang Woo Working in His Restaurant Increased Sales
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.18 14:29
Entertainer Hong Seok-chun spoke about actor Do Sang Woo working in his restaurant before his debut. 

On June 17 episode of KBS' television show 'Ssulvival', Hong Seok-chun made a guest appearance. 

During the talk, Hong Seok-chun talked about running a Thai restaurant in Itaewon in the past.

Hong Seok-chun said, "As part of my marketing strategy, I hired attractive guys to work in our restaurant in the beginning." 
Hong Seok-chunThe entertainer resumed, "I called all my model friends as well as those who were preparing to make acting debut. I didn't tell them to do much. 

He continued, "I just told them to walk like a model around the restaurant, clean the tables even if they didn't necessarily have to. I got zero complaints from our customers at that time." 

He added, "This strategy worked really well; I saw a substantial increase in sales. After I hired them, our sales reached 66 million won (approximately 58,000 dollars) in the first month." 
Hong Seok-chunThen, Hong Seok-chun revealed quite a lot of his good-looking employees made their debut. 

Hong Seok-chun said, "One of them is Do Sang Woo. While working in our restaurant, he managed to join the biggest model agency in Korea. Through that agency, he made debut as an actor." 

He went on with a smile, "He was very handsome when he worked in my restaurant as well. I thought to myself, he has the face of an actor." 
Hong Seok-chun(Credit= KBS Ssulvival, J,WIDE-COMPANY) 

(SBS Star)     
