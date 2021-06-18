뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V Cutely Responds to Chef Baek Jong-won Rolling Up His Sleeves for Him
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.18 11:42 View Count
Fans are screaming over how cute V of K-pop boy group BTS responded to chef Baek Jong-won rolling up his sleeves for him. 

Recently, BTS collaborated with Baek Jong-won for the group's online show 'Run BTS!'. 
BTSOn this day, the members of BTS made different types of kimchi (fermented spicy vegetables). 

While making kimchi, Baek Jong-won saw JIN's sleeves in the way. 

As he had already worn gloves, Baek Jong-won rolled up the sleeves for him. 

When V saw him doing this, he immediately went towards Baek Jong-won. 
BTSThen, he stretched his arm out to Baek Jong-won as if he also wanted his sleeves rolled up by him. 

Baek Jong-won laughed and rolled up the sleeves on one side of his arm for him. 

V playfully commented, "Oh, mister. It's honestly not necessary for you to do this for me!" 

He then shyly turned around so that he could do his other arm. 
 

After watching this part of the video, fans left comments such as, "How cute!", "This is killing me!", "I'm watching it for the 50th times!" and so on. 

(Credit= 'BTS' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
