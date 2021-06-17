뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Woo Shik Checks Out Subway Fan Ads & Takes Fan Letters Home
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.17 13:54
Actor Choi Woo Shik expressed his gratitude to fans. 

On June 17, Choi Woo Shik updated his Instagram with new photos and video. 

The photos were of fan-prepared ads that were put up at a subway station. 

In the video, Choi Woo Shik waves fan letters about in the air. 
Choi Woo ShikUnder this post, Choi Woo Shik wrote, "Thank you. I'm taking all the letters with me." 

It seemed like Choi Woo Shik's fans prepared special ads for him, and left some letters next to them.

They most likely did not expect Choi Woo Shik to actually come see the ads himself, not to mention him taking the letters. 
Choi Woo ShikUpon seeing this Instagram post, lots of fans left comments under it. 

They wrote, "That's really sweet of him!", "Thank you for your love, oppa!", "Those fans who wrote the letters are so lucky!" and so on. 
 

Meanwhile, Choi Woo Shik is planned to hold an online 10th debut anniversary fan meeting on July 5. 

(Credit= 'dntlrdl' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
