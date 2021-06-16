[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares the Cutest Letter that She Received from Her Son

Actress Lee Min-jung shared an adorable letter from her son Jun-hoo.On June 16, Lee Min-jung uploaded a new post on her Instagram.The post included a photo of a handwritten letter from Jun-hoo along with a hilarious comment.In the letter, Jun-hoo wrote, "I love you, mom. I'm so glad that Min-jung is my mom."In the comment section, Lee Min-jung said, "What is this? I always tell Jun-hoo, 'Jun-hoo, I'm so glad that you are my son.'"She laughingly continued, "I think he was trying to use this sentence somehow. But it seems like something went wrong."Under this post, many left comments stating how cute Jun-hoo's letter is.Their comments included, "That's kind of romantic though!", "I love this. It's so cute.", "Awww Jun-hoo!" and so on.Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung Hun in August 2013, and welcomed Jun-hoo into the world in March 2015.(Credit= '216jung' Instagram)(SBS Star)