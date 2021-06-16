뉴스
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares the Cutest Letter that She Received from Her Son
[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares the Cutest Letter that She Received from Her Son

[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares the Cutest Letter that She Received from Her Son

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.16
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Min-jung Shares the Cutest Letter that She Received from Her Son
Actress Lee Min-jung shared an adorable letter from her son Jun-hoo.

On June 16, Lee Min-jung uploaded a new post on her Instagram. 

The post included a photo of a handwritten letter from Jun-hoo along with a hilarious comment. 
Lee Min-jungIn the letter, Jun-hoo wrote, "I love you, mom. I'm so glad that Min-jung is my mom." 

In the comment section, Lee Min-jung said, "What is this? I always tell Jun-hoo, 'Jun-hoo, I'm so glad that you are my son.'" 

She laughingly continued, "I think he was trying to use this sentence somehow. But it seems like something went wrong." 
Lee Min-jungUnder this post, many left comments stating how cute Jun-hoo's letter is. 

Their comments included, "That's kind of romantic though!", "I love this. It's so cute.", "Awww Jun-hoo!" and so on. 
Lee Min-jungLee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung Hun in August 2013, and welcomed Jun-hoo into the world in March 2015.

(Credit= '216jung' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
