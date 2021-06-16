[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Buys a Drink for the Members of TWICE in Celebration of Their Comeback

YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY treated a drink to each member of another girl group TWICE.On June 12, TWICE joined MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core'.On this day, YEJI was a special host for the day, and TWICE had the group's comeback performance with 'Alcohol-Free'.After the end of the music show, NAYEON and SANA of TWICE took to Instagram to express gratitude to YEJI.They wrote, "YEJI bought all of us a drink, saying that she congratulates us for making a return. Thank you so much, YEJI."They also uploaded photos of themselves holding a cup of drink from a well-known coffee shop franchise.Then a short while later, MOMO of TWICE shared a photo and comment on an official online fan community.The photo was of her hand holding a cold lemon drink from the franchise coffeehouse.Along with the photo, MOMO wrote, "YEJI bought us a drink. This melts my heart."ITZY and TWICE are hoobae and sunbae groups of JYP EntertainmentYEJI said to have performed TWICE's 'Like OOH-AHH' during her JYP Entertainment audition.(Credit= Online Community, 'twicetagram' Instagram, MBC Show! Music Core)(SBS Star)