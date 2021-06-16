뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Buys a Drink for the Members of TWICE in Celebration of Their Comeback
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Buys a Drink for the Members of TWICE in Celebration of Their Comeback

[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Buys a Drink for the Members of TWICE in Celebration of Their Comeback

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.16 11:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ITZY YEJI Buys a Drink for the Members of TWICE in Celebration of Their Comeback
YEJI of K-pop girl group ITZY treated a drink to each member of another girl group TWICE. 

On June 12, TWICE joined MBC's music show 'Show! Music Core'. 

On this day, YEJI was a special host for the day, and TWICE had the group's comeback performance with 'Alcohol-Free'. 
TWICEAfter the end of the music show, NAYEON and SANA of TWICE took to Instagram to express gratitude to YEJI. 

They wrote, "YEJI bought all of us a drink, saying that she congratulates us for making a return. Thank you so much, YEJI."  

They also uploaded photos of themselves holding a cup of drink from a well-known coffee shop franchise. 
TWICEThen a short while later, MOMO of TWICE shared a photo and comment on an official online fan community. 

The photo was of her hand holding a cold lemon drink from the franchise coffeehouse. 

Along with the photo, MOMO wrote, "YEJI bought us a drink. This melts my heart." 
TWICEITZY and TWICE are hoobae and sunbae groups of JYP Entertainment 

YEJI said to have performed TWICE's 'Like OOH-AHH' during her JYP Entertainment audition. 

(Credit= Online Community, 'twicetagram' Instagram, MBC Show! Music Core) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.