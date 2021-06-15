[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Goes to a Subway Station to Check Out Fans' 'Thank You' Ads

Actor Lee Kwang Soo was spotted checking out fans' 'Thank You' ads at a subway station.On June 15, Lee Kwang Soo updated his Instagram with some new photos.The photos showed Lee Kwang Soo comfortably-dressed at a subway station in front of advertisement screens.On the screens, videos of Lee Kwang Soo in SBS' television show 'Running Man' were shown.There was also a message that said, "Dear our forever 'Running Man' member Kwang Soo, thank you for making us smile and laugh for the last 11 years."It turned out the ads were prepared by Lee Kwang Soo and 'Running Man' fans from all parts of the world.It seemed like they wanted to express gratitude to Lee Kwang Soo in some ways, and Lee Kwang Soo wanted to show his grateful feelings to them as well.Not too long ago, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo would be stepping down from 'Running Man' after 11 years due to his injury.The last episode of 'Running Man' with Lee Kwang Soo was aired on June 13.(Credit= 'masijacoke850714' Instagram)(SBS Star)