뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Looks So Pretty Without Make-up that Everyone Is Going "Wow"
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Looks So Pretty Without Make-up that Everyone Is Going "Wow"

[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Looks So Pretty Without Make-up that Everyone Is Going "Wow"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.15 17:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Looks So Pretty Without Make-up that Everyone Is Going "Wow"
KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's unstyled appearance is surprising many. 

On June 14, aespa's management agency SM Entertainment shared a new video of the group on YouTube. 

The video was a behind-the-scenes footage of each member busily participating in the shooting. 

What caught the attention of everybody was KARINA's part where she learned scuba diving in an indoor pool. 
KARINAHere, KARINA was taking the lesson without any make-up on and had her hair neatly tied up.

As she was also wearing a wetsuit, she could not get more natural than that. 

However, KARINA looked unbelievably cute and beautiful with flawless skin. 

She looked almost like herself in some photos that were previously released of her from the time when she was young. 
KARINAAfter seeing KARINA's natural look, a lot of people concluded that she did not need any help of make-up and hair products, nor fashionable clothes to make her look better. 

They left comments such as, "I'm so jealous! She has such amazing skin and facial features!", "How are you so perfect, girl?!", "Wow. Just wow." and so on. 
 

(Credit= SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.