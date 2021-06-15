[SBS Star] VIDEO: aespa KARINA Looks So Pretty Without Make-up that Everyone Is Going "Wow"

KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa's unstyled appearance is surprising many.On June 14, aespa's management agency SM Entertainment shared a new video of the group on YouTube.The video was a behind-the-scenes footage of each member busily participating in the shooting.What caught the attention of everybody was KARINA's part where she learned scuba diving in an indoor pool.Here, KARINA was taking the lesson without any make-up on and had her hair neatly tied up.As she was also wearing a wetsuit, she could not get more natural than that.However, KARINA looked unbelievably cute and beautiful with flawless skin.She looked almost like herself in some photos that were previously released of her from the time when she was young.After seeing KARINA's natural look, a lot of people concluded that she did not need any help of make-up and hair products, nor fashionable clothes to make her look better.They left comments such as, "I'm so jealous! She has such amazing skin and facial features!", "How are you so perfect, girl?!", "Wow. Just wow." and so on.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)