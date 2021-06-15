뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reportedly Cast in 'Captain Marvel' Sequel
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reportedly Cast in 'Captain Marvel' Sequel

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reportedly Cast in 'Captain Marvel' Sequel

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.15 16:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reportedly Cast in Captain Marvel Sequel
Actor Park Seo Jun is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

On June 15, news outlet Star News shared a report on Park Seo Jun. 
Park Seo JunAccording to the report, Park Seo Jun will be starring in 'The Marvels', which is the sequel to 'Captain Marvel' (2019). 

'The Marvels' is led by American actress Brie Larson, and it is scheduled to be released in November 2022. 

Currently, Park Seo Jun is busy filming his upcoming movie 'Concrete Utopia'. 

The report stated that Park Seo Jun is planned to fly to the United States in the second half of the year after completing his movie shooting. 
Park Seo JunRegarding this report, Park Seo Jun's management agency refused to give any firm responses. 

The agency stated, "We have nothing to say about the report."

If the report turns out to be true, this will mark Park Seo Jun's official Hollywood debut.  
Park Seo Jun(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.