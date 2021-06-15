[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Reportedly Cast in 'Captain Marvel' Sequel

Actor Park Seo Jun is reportedly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.On June 15, news outlet Star News shared a report on Park Seo Jun.According to the report, Park Seo Jun will be starring in 'The Marvels', which is the sequel to 'Captain Marvel' (2019).'The Marvels' is led by American actress Brie Larson, and it is scheduled to be released in November 2022.Currently, Park Seo Jun is busy filming his upcoming movie 'Concrete Utopia'.The report stated that Park Seo Jun is planned to fly to the United States in the second half of the year after completing his movie shooting.Regarding this report, Park Seo Jun's management agency refused to give any firm responses.The agency stated, "We have nothing to say about the report."If the report turns out to be true, this will mark Park Seo Jun's official Hollywood debut.(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)