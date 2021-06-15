뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN's Older Brother Shares Whether He Is Jealous of JIN's Success
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.15 11:12 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JINs Older Brother Shares Whether He Is Jealous of JINs Success
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' older brother Kim Seok-jung revealed whether he is jealous of JIN's global success. 

On June 11, Joon Park of boy group god uploaded a new video of himself on YouTube. 

The video showed Joon Park visiting some of BTS' favorite restaurants in Seoul. 
JIN's brotherOne of the restaurants that he went to was a restaurant owned by JIN's older brother. 

When Joon Park sat down, JIN's brother welcomed him and took his order. 

While doing so, Joon Park commented, "You must be JIN's older brother! How do you feel about JIN's success?" 

Kim Seok-jung paused for a bit, then answered, "I'm happy." 

Joon Park laughingly responded, "You are jealous, aren't you?"

Kim Seok-jung awkwardly laughed and said, "No, I'm not. I'm not jealous." 
JIN's brotherFollowing the release of this video, Kim Seok-jung took to his Instagram to add a few more words to what he said back then.

He playfully said, "I sweated because you referred to JIN as my younger brother. If you had asked me about my 'hyung', I would have told you everything about him from his childhood."
 

Previously, it was revealed that Kim Seok-jung treats JIN with great respect as if he is his older brother (hyung) after his major success. 

(Credit= 'kimseokjung90' Instagram, '와썹맨-Wassup Man' YouTube, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)    
