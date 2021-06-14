뉴스
[SBS Star] Krystal Says, "I Still Don't Get Why I Have So Many Female Fans"
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.14 18:19 Updated 2021.06.14 18:20 View Count
K-pop girl group f(x)'s member Krystal shared she does not know why she has so many female fans. 

On June 13, Netflix Korea uploaded a fun interview of Krystal online. 
KrystalDuring the interview, Krystal was asked about her being well-known as someone who has more female fans than male fans. 

Krystal laughed and responded, "I actually still don't know why that's the case." 

She continued with her thumb up, "But I'm fully aware of the fact. Please keep liking me." 
KrystalThen, Krystal was asked if she could give tips on being stylish like her. 

Krystal laughingly answered, "I'm not that fashionable." 

She resumed, "Just wear whatever that suits you well. Just don't go over the top." 

Upon hearing her answer, the production team responded, "That attitude is why you have lots of female fans. You are so chill and chic." 
Krystal(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)      
