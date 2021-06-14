[SBS Star] "He's Never Said No to Us" 'Running Man' Producer Shares What Lee Kwang Soo Is Truly Like

'Running Man' producer Lee Hwan-jin revealed what actor Lee Kwang Soo is really like.On June 13, Lee Hwan-jin updated his Instagram with a new post.In the post, Lee Hwan-jin expressed his love for Lee Kwang Soo.Lee Hwan-jin said, "As far as I remember, Kwang Soo has never said no to us. He took part in the name tag race when he had a broken toe. He even let us drop a water bomb on him when he had a cold."The producer continued, "Every time I edited 'Running Man', I was like, 'Kwang Soo is insane. He's so freaking hilarious.' If any comedians in the world watched him in the unedited files, they will get culture shock."He resumed, "Kwang Soo is an amazingly talented guy, perfect for an entertaining television show. He is also a good friend of mine. To my brother Kwang Soo, you did well for all those many years."Then, he playfully added, "Lastly, I would like to tell everyone this. Kwang Soo isn't a fool. Or is he...? Even if he is a fool, he isn't that fool. Or is he...?"Not too long ago, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo would be stepping down from 'Running Man' after 11 years due to his injury.An episode of 'Running Man' with Lee Kwang Soo was last aired on June 13.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)