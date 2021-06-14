[SBS Star] Lee Sang Woo Reveals He Has Seen the Faces of 'Chun Seo-jin' from Kim So Yeon in Real Life

Actor Lee Sang Woo shared whether he has seen the faces of 'Chun Seo-jin' from actress Kim So Yeon in real life.On June 13 episode of SBS' television show 'Tikita Car', Lee Sang Woo made a guest appearance.During the talk, Lee Sang Woo talked about his wife Kim So Yeon.Lee Sang Woo said, "As I'm a little shy person, it took me a while until I asked her out. I had to borrow the power of alcohol to connect to her in the beginning."He continued, "I once happened to drink with Jung Chan-woo and Wi Yang-ho after filming. Jung Chan-woo called So Yeon for me, as he knew her. That played a big part in developing our relationship."He added, "After I married So Yeon, I became more social. She's very expressive, and I learned a lot about communicating with people from her."Then, the hosts asked if he had seen any of Kim So Yeon's drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' 'Chun Seo-jin'-like faces from her during his married life.Lee Sang Woo laughed and said, "Yes, I've seen all of them. But I like that, you know."He resumed, "We're a mirror to each other; we learn good things from one another, and know how to avoid doing bad things. We improve ourselves day by day."Lee Sang Woo and Kim So Yeon got married in June 2017 after co-starring in MBC's drama 'Happy Home' in the beginning of 2016.(Credit= SBS Tikita Car, The Penthouse: War in Life)(SBS Star)