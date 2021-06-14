[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Talk About Shedding Tears While Having Drinks Together Not So Long Ago

The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that they cried while having drinks together recently.On June 13, BTS' management agency shared a video of BTS as part of '2021 BTS FESTA' on YouTube.The video showed BTS members sitting around a table answering some questions.One of the questions was, "What are the honest discussions you had with each other recently?"JIMIN answered, "Well, we've often sat down for a conversation these days. We've talked about our future, and..."V said, "We've drunk together quite a lot recently. You cried, JIMIN!"While everyone burst out laughing, JUNGKOOK added, "I was surprised, because SUGA cried so much that day."SUGA responded with an awkward smile, "What? What are you talking about? I only wondered why JIMIN cried, as he cried all of a sudden."JIMIN laughingly commented, "No, you cried with me, remember? You gave me a hug and was like, 'I was actually like that too.'"Then, V said, "You know what breaks my heart? It was when RM cried. When he cried, he kept hitting his own body."RM laughed and said, "Yeah, I cried quite a lot lately."After that, RM revealed why they all cried on that day, but the production team edited it out and they were seen answering the next question.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)