뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Talk About Shedding Tears While Having Drinks Together Not So Long Ago
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Talk About Shedding Tears While Having Drinks Together Not So Long Ago

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Talk About Shedding Tears While Having Drinks Together Not So Long Ago

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.14 14:24 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Talk About Shedding Tears While Having Drinks Together Not So Long Ago
The members of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that they cried while having drinks together recently. 

On June 13, BTS' management agency shared a video of BTS as part of '2021 BTS FESTA' on YouTube. 

The video showed BTS members sitting around a table answering some questions. 

One of the questions was, "What are the honest discussions you had with each other recently?" 

JIMIN answered, "Well, we've often sat down for a conversation these days. We've talked about our future, and..." 
BTSV said, "We've drunk together quite a lot recently. You cried, JIMIN!" 

While everyone burst out laughing, JUNGKOOK added, "I was surprised, because SUGA cried so much that day." 

SUGA responded with an awkward smile, "What? What are you talking about? I only wondered why JIMIN cried, as he cried all of a sudden." 

JIMIN laughingly commented, "No, you cried with me, remember? You gave me a hug and was like, 'I was actually like that too.'" 
BTSThen, V said, "You know what breaks my heart? It was when RM cried. When he cried, he kept hitting his own body." 

RM laughed and said, "Yeah, I cried quite a lot lately." 

After that, RM revealed why they all cried on that day, but the production team edited it out and they were seen answering the next question. 
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.