[SBS Star] Lee Kwang Soo Tearfully Delivers His Heart to 'Running Man' Family Upon His Departure
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.14 11:05
Actor Lee Kwang Soo shed tears while reading his letter out loud to the 'Running Man' family upon his leave from the show. 

On June 13 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Lee Kwang Soo's last episode was aired. 
Running ManAfter having a fun last race together, the members of 'Running Man' sat together around the table. 

There, each member read and handed a letter to Lee Kwang Soo. 

While they read the letters out loud, they all could not help themselves but to cry. 
Running ManLastly, Lee Kwang Soo delivered his message to them. 

Lee Kwang Soo said, "Thank you for making me who I am now, and thank you for being my another family." 

With a shaky voice, he continued, "I'm sorry. I'm so sorry. For the last 11 years, I may not have done well, but have done my best." 

He added, "Everyone on this show does the best at all times. Please keep giving your much love and support to these guys." 
Running ManPreviously in April, it was announced that Lee Kwang Soo was leaving 'Running Man' due to his injury that needs to be treated.  

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.