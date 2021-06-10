뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Cutely Complains About His Agency Banning(?) Him from Wearing Accessories
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Cutely Complains About His Agency Banning(?) Him from Wearing Accessories

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Cutely Complains About His Agency Banning(?) Him from Wearing Accessories

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.10 18:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Seon Ho Cutely Complains About His Agency Banning(?) Him from Wearing Accessories
Actor Kim Seon Ho made cute complaints about his agency banning(?) him from wearing accessories. 

On June 7, Kim Seon Ho went live on NAVER V LIVE for about an hour and 15 minutes. 
Kim Seon HoDuring the live broadcast, Kim Seon Ho made such a cute remark that fans are continuously going back to watch that part again. 

It was the part where Kim Seon Ho talked about wearing accessories. 

Kim Seon Ho said, "I love wearing accessories, but my agency banned me from wearing them."

He laughed and continued, "I mean, it's not a ban, but they don't really want me to wear them. The staff keep on telling me that I don't look good in them." 

He resumed, "That's why I can't really wear any accessories. I actually came with a necklace today."
Kim Seon HoThen, Kim Seon Ho held up a necklace that he put aside on the table, and showed it to the camera. 

The actor commented with a laugh, "This is the necklace that I wore today, but everyone told me it was too shiny. So, I ended up taking it off." 

Regarding this, fans left comments such as, "LOL Just don't listen to them. Do whatever you want, oppa!", "I mean, I agree with the staff, but if that's what you want...!", "Ah, so cute! How cute is he going to get?!" and more. 
 
(Credit= 'Kim Seon Ho (김선호)' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.