[SBS Star] KyuHyun Says, "Super Junior's Popularity Skyrocketed After I Joined the Group"
[SBS Star] KyuHyun Says, "Super Junior's Popularity Skyrocketed After I Joined the Group"

[SBS Star] KyuHyun Says, "Super Junior's Popularity Skyrocketed After I Joined the Group"

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.10 17:26
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KyuHyun Says, "Super Juniors Popularity Skyrocketed After I Joined the Group"
K-pop boy group Super Junior's member KyuHyun shared that the group became much more popular after he joined. 

On June 8 episode of tvN's television show 'Naked World History' (literal translation), the hosts and guests talked about visiting France. 

KyuHyun said, "I have a good memory about France. Super Junior held a concert in France some years ago." 

He continued, "At that time, we were the first-ever K-pop group to have a concert in the country." 
KyuHyunThen, Eun Jiwon asked whether that was after he became a member of Super Junior. 

KyuHyun laughingly answered, "Yes, it was after I joined Super Junior. Actually, Super Junior became much bigger following my arrival." 
KyuHyunSuper Junior entered the K-pop industry as a 12-member group in November 2005. 

But then soon later, the group's management agency SM Entertainment unexpectedly announced that KyuHyun was going to be added on to the group from 2006. 

In June 2006, KyuHyun made debut as the main vocal as well as the youngest member of Super Junior. 
KyuHyun(Credit= tvN Naked World History) 

(SBS Star)     
