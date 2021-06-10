뉴스
[SBS Star] Girl's Day Hyeri Is Happy to Receive a Snack Truck from BLACKPINK ROSE
뉴스

[SBS Star] Girl's Day Hyeri Is Happy to Receive a Snack Truck from BLACKPINK ROSE

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.10 16:08 Updated 2021.06.10 16:52 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Day Hyeri Is Happy to Receive a Snack Truck from BLACKPINK ROSE
Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day received a snack truck from ROSÉ of another girl group BLACKPINK. 

On June 10, Hyeri updated her Instagram with some new photos. 

The photos showed a snack truck that had been delivered to the filming site of Hyeri's drama. 
HyeriIn the photos, Hyeri stands in front of a snack truck with a bright smile on her face. 

On the snack truck, it said, "Everybody, Hyeri is treating you to churros and coffee today! Supporting the drama 'When Flowers Bloom, I Think of the Moon'." 

It also said, "ROSÉ <3 Ro-seo (the name of Hyeri's character in the drama). Please give as much love to Ro-seo." 
HyeriUnder this post, Hyeri wrote, "Park Chae-young (ROSÉ's Korean name), you are just amazing. I love you." 

She continued, "You always give me so much support. I'm crying because I feel so grateful." 

In the comment section, ROSÉ simply replied to her caption with a heart emoji. 
HyeriHyeri and ROSÉ became close while shooting a television show together; they are known to be very close to each other. 

(Credit= 'hyeri_0609' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.