[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Donates to Help Children Who Were Abused in the Home

Actor Kim Young Dae made donation to help children who were abused in the home.On June 9, humanitarian and development organization Good Neighbors shared news about Kim Young Dae.The organization revealed that Kim Young Dae donated a sum of money to one care center.The care center is said to be home to disadvantaged children and adolescents in Korea, especially who had been abused in their homes.It was not revealed how much the actor had donated, but the organization shared that the money will be used to provide daily necessities and emotional stability to them.Regarding this donation, Kim Young Dae commented, "I still have a long way to go to become a good person as well as good actor."He continued, "But I have recently received more love than I had ever imagined. I wanted to return the love in some way, and this is what I thought of doing."He added, "I plan to make regular donations in the future to become part in making the world a better place for everyone."Kim Young Dae has gained a lot of attention for his role 'Joo Seok-hoon' in currently the hottest drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life'.(Credit= 'youngdae0302' Instagram)(SBS Star)