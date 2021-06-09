뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Laughs While Showing Off Silly Self-chosen Gifts from ONEW
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Laughs While Showing Off Silly Self-chosen Gifts from ONEW

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Laughs While Showing Off Silly Self-chosen Gifts from ONEW

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.09 18:14 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: SHINee KEY Laughs While Showing Off Silly Self-chosen Gifts from ONEW
KEY of K-pop boy group SHINee burst out laughing while showing off silly self-chosen gifts from his fellow member ONEW. 

On June 8, KEY went live on NAVER V LIVE for about 45 minutes. 
KEYDuring this live broadcast, KEY showed off some gifts that he received from ONEW. 

He said that he recently ate with ONEW, and he told ONEW some items that he wanted to have at his new place. 

Then, ONEW gave him his card as he did not have time, and KEY went to buy them himself. 

They were square flowerpots in different colors and an orange ceramic basket. 
 

When KEY held them up to show them to fans, he could not stop laughing for ages. 

Then, he explained why he laughed so much later on. 

KEY said, "These are so pretty, but they are pretty much just beautiful waste. There is no use for them. I don't think I'm going to use them anywhere, really." 

He continued, "But these are things that you need. I mean, look at the colors! We all love beautiful waste, don't we?" 
 
Regarding this, fans left comments such as, "True. We just can't resist pretty things even though they are completely useless.", "His laugh makes me laugh!", "Why are you so embarrassed of them? Be confident of buying waste! LOL" and so on. 

(Credit= 'SHINee' NAVER V LIVE) 

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.