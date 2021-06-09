[SBS Star] VIDEO: "Wow" The Penthouse Kids Sing Opera with Their Own Voices

Actresses Choi Ye Bin, Han Ji Hyun and Kim Hyun-soo showed off their amazing opera voices.On June 2, SBS shared a video of the drama 'The Penthouse: War in Life' kids―Kim Young Dae, Han Ji Hyun, Kim Hyun-soo, Choi Ye Bin and Lee Taevin's interview on YouTube.In 'The Penthouse: War in Life', the five stars play roles of high school students who major in Vocal and Opera.As they mime to a backing tape while singing in the drama, they were asked if they could try singing some opera songs during the interview.First, Choi Ye Bin sang 'La Traviata: Sempre libera'; she cutely made a mistake in the middle out of nervousness.Then, Han Ji Hyun sang 'Je veux vivre' with her hand trying to keep time.After Han Ji Hyun, Kim Hyun-soo sang 'Lascia Ch'io Pianga' for just over 10 seconds.What surprised everyone was the fact that they all had incredible singing skills.Even though they only had received brief vocal lessons for 'The Penthouse: War in Life', they seemed talented enough.Out of the three though, Han Ji Hyun's singing caught the most attention.When she finished singing, the interviewers and other 'The Penthouse: War in Life' kids gave her a big round of applause.(Credit= 'SBS Drama' YouTube)(SBS Star)