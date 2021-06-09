[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joon Park Gets Impressed While Touring Around BTS·TXT's Agency Building

Joon Park of K-pop boy group god was spotted going on a tour around the new HYBE building with HYBE's boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT).On June 4, a new episode of Joon Park's YouTube show 'Wassup Man' was unveiled.In this episode, Joon Park headed to Yongsan, where the new HYBE building is located.At the HYBE building, he met the members of TXT who was practicing their performance in a large dance studio.Following the practice, they took Joon Park on a tour around the building, starting off with styling rooms.There were in total of seven styling rooms, where HYBE artists including TXT, BTS, SEVENTEEN, NU'EST and more get their hair, make-up and styling done.Then, he visited vocal training rooms, and the cafeteria.At that cafeteria, Joon Park tasted HYBE's foods, which he said were amazingly tasty.After that, he went to get some coffee and a drink at a coffee shop.Both the cafeteria and coffee shop provided the beautiful view over the Han River.Joon Park excitedly commented at the end, "The last time, I failed to go to the Big Hit Entertainment building."He continued, "I guess it was because Bang Si-hyuk wanted to show me this magnificent building instead. It was awesome!"(Credit= '와썹맨-Wassup Man' YouTube)(SBS Star)