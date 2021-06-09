뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joon Park Gets Impressed While Touring Around BTS·TXT's Agency Building
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joon Park Gets Impressed While Touring Around BTS·TXT's Agency Building

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joon Park Gets Impressed While Touring Around BTS·TXT's Agency Building

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.09 11:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Joon Park Gets Impressed While Touring Around BTS·TXTs Agency Building
Joon Park of K-pop boy group god was spotted going on a tour around the new HYBE building with HYBE's boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT). 

On June 4, a new episode of Joon Park's YouTube show 'Wassup Man' was unveiled. 
HYBEIn this episode, Joon Park headed to Yongsan, where the new HYBE building is located. 

At the HYBE building, he met the members of TXT who was practicing their performance in a large dance studio. 

Following the practice, they took Joon Park on a tour around the building, starting off with styling rooms. 

There were in total of seven styling rooms, where HYBE artists including TXT, BTS, SEVENTEEN, NU'EST and more get their hair, make-up and styling done. 
HYBEThen, he visited vocal training rooms, and the cafeteria. 

At that cafeteria, Joon Park tasted HYBE's foods, which he said were amazingly tasty. 

After that, he went to get some coffee and a drink at a coffee shop. 

Both the cafeteria and coffee shop provided the beautiful view over the Han River. 
 

Joon Park excitedly commented at the end, "The last time, I failed to go to the Big Hit Entertainment building."

He continued, "I guess it was because Bang Si-hyuk wanted to show me this magnificent building instead. It was awesome!"  

(Credit= '와썹맨-Wassup Man' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.