[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ YOUNGHOON Witnesses Fans Ripping His Flower Into Pieces

YOUNGHOON of K-pop boy group THE BOYZ was seen in shock after witnessing fans ripping his flower into pieces.Recently, one past video of YOUNGHOON trended online in light of his soaring popularity upon appearing 'Kingdom: Legendary War'.The video showed the members of THE BOYZ saying bye to fans following a performance at a concert about two years ago.Before he headed backstage, YOUNGHOON grabbed a single-flower bouquet from the back.Then, he turned around and threw the flower bouquet towards the crowd.When he turned around, he gasped in complete surprise.It turned out the flower bouquet was thrown between three fans, and they happened to rip it into pieces in order to get it themselves.It occurred so quickly in front of his eyes, and YOUNGHOON stood there with his jaw dropped for a good three seconds.After the incident, YOUNGHOON walked back on the upper stage and waved to fans with a smile.Under this video, fans left comments such as, "Whoa. He must've been so surprised.", "The girls were all super fast. I mean, I would've wanted it really badly as well." and so on.(Credit= 'mang2goon' YouTube)(SBS Star)