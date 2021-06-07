뉴스
[SBS Star] Bong Tae-gyu Shares How Close 'The Penthouse' Hera Palace Trio Are in Real Life
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.07 15:54
Actor Bong Tae-gyu stated that the three guys of 'The Penthouse: War in Life'―Um Ki-joon, Yoon Jong-hoon and himself are very close in real life. 

On June 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Tikita Car', Bong Tae-gyu made a guest appearance. 
Bong Tae-gyuDuring the talk, Bong Tae-gyu talked about his friendship with Um Ki-joon and Yoon Jong-hoon who star in 'The Penthouse: War in Life' with him. 

Bong Tae-gyu said, "We get together at Yoon Jong-hoon's place often. Just a three of us. We are really close, and comfortable with each other." 

He continued, "I actually even know the password to his place. I once needed to give him something, but Jong-hoon didn't pick his phone up. So, I just went there." 
Bong Tae-gyuThen, Bong Tae-gyu said they tend to spend much time at Um Ki-joon's place when they had to wait during filming. 

Bong Tae-kyu said, "Sometimes, we have long waiting hours between our shootings. Then, we usually go to Ki-joon's place." 

He resumed, "Their houses give off completely different vibes. Jong-hoon's place feels kind of like a cozy pub and Ki-joon's place seems like a bar with a nice view." 
Bong Tae-gyuWhen asked what they generally talk about, Bong Tae-gyu answered, "We talk about our projects a lot. We also bring up random topics to discuss. When we're together, we almost go back to being high school students." 

He added, "My first impression of Ki-joon was that he would be cold, but he is completely the opposite. He listens to my worries very carefully. I thank him a lot for that." 
Bong Tae-gyu(Credit= SBS The Penthouse: War in Life, Tikita Car) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.