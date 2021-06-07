뉴스
[SBS Star] Ji Sung Sends a Lunch & Snack Truck to Lee Bo Young with the Sweetest Message
뉴스

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.07 13:34 Updated 2021.06.07 13:39 View Count
Actor Ji Sung showed his support for his wife actress Lee Bo Young by sending her a lunch and snack truck. 

On June 6, Lee Bo Young's staff shared photos on Instagram. 
Ji SungAlong with the photos, the staff wrote, "Ji Sung sent us a lunch truck as well as snack truck to the filming site of 'Mine'." 

He continued, "They were sent to show his support to Lee Bo Young. Thank you so much, hyung!" 

'Mine' is a drama that Lee Bo Young currently stars in. 
Ji SungIn the photos, Lee Bo Young posed in front of a lunch and snack truck. 

On the lunch truck, Ji Sung wrote, "Hey, everybody! Make sure to take great care of yourselves until the end of it. Keep it up! From Ji Sung." 

Then on the snack truck, Ji Sung wrote, "To Lee Bo Young, the most beautiful actress in the world." 

He also wrote, "And to all staff working hard for the drama. Thank you for giving your love and taking care of my lovely Bo Young. From Ji Sung." 
Ji SungJi Sung and Lee Bo Young got married in 2013 after being together for about six years.

Then in 2015, their daughter was born, and the couple had a son in 2019. 

(Credit= 'justin_jisung' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)      
