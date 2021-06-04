뉴스
[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Shares What Can Be Expected of 'Joo Dan-tae' in 'The Penthouse 3'
Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.04 18:20
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Shares What Can Be Expected of Joo Dan-tae in The Penthouse 3
Actor Um Ki-joon shared what can be expected in 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 

On June 4, Um Ki-joon attended an online press conference for SBS' upcoming drama 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 
The PenthouseDuring the press conference, Um Ki-joon mentioned saying that he wants to become "a complete basxxxd" through 'The Penthouse'. 

Um Ki-joon said, "Thankfully, my dreams have come true. I have become a complete basxxxd. Thank you." 

He laughingly added, "Well, it's all thanks to the amazing script. The script did an incredible job in making me become what I wanted to become." 
The PenthouseThen, Um Ki-joon talked about 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 

Um Ki-joon said, "'Joo Dan-tae' has done so many evil things. I believe he will end up getting punished in the end of the drama." 

He also said with a playful smile, "I've been at much ease while shooting the third season of 'The Penthouse'. In this season, there are no kissing scenes for me, so I don't feel pressured like before." 

Previously, Um Ki-joon said that he is always racking his brain to think of ways to kiss better for his kissing scenes. 
The PenthouseMeanwhile, the first episode of 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life' is planned to be unveiled on June 4 at 10PM KST. 

(Credit= SBS Entertainment News) 

(SBS Star)    
ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.