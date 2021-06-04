[SBS Star] Um Ki-joon Shares What Can Be Expected of 'Joo Dan-tae' in 'The Penthouse 3'

Actor Um Ki-joon shared what can be expected in 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'.On June 4, Um Ki-joon attended an online press conference for SBS' upcoming drama 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'.During the press conference, Um Ki-joon mentioned saying that he wants to become "a complete basxxxd" through 'The Penthouse'.Um Ki-joon said, "Thankfully, my dreams have come true. I have become a complete basxxxd. Thank you."He laughingly added, "Well, it's all thanks to the amazing script. The script did an incredible job in making me become what I wanted to become."Then, Um Ki-joon talked about 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'.Um Ki-joon said, "'Joo Dan-tae' has done so many evil things. I believe he will end up getting punished in the end of the drama."He also said with a playful smile, "I've been at much ease while shooting the third season of 'The Penthouse'. In this season, there are no kissing scenes for me, so I don't feel pressured like before."Previously, Um Ki-joon said that he is always racking his brain to think of ways to kiss better for his kissing scenes.Meanwhile, the first episode of 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life' is planned to be unveiled on June 4 at 10PM KST.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News)(SBS Star)