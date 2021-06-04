뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] WJSN BONA Shares a Horrifying Story of Being Followed by an Unknown Man in Middle School
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] WJSN BONA Shares a Horrifying Story of Being Followed by an Unknown Man in Middle School

[SBS Star] WJSN BONA Shares a Horrifying Story of Being Followed by an Unknown Man in Middle School

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.04 17:15 Updated 2021.06.04 17:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] WJSN BONA Shares a Horrifying Story of Being Followed by an Unknown Man in Middle School
BONA of K-pop girl group WJSN shared a horrifying story. 

On June 3 episode of MBC's television show 'Horror Talks', BONA made a guest appearance. 
BONADuring the talk, BONA said that she experienced something very frightening when she was young. 

BONA said, "When I was in middle school, one guy around college age followed me to my apartment." 

She resumed, "It was in the evening after school, and he asked me for my number, saying that I was his style. I ran to our house after turning him down, but he followed me." 

She continued, "Then when I tried to close the front door behind me, he put his hand in the door." 
BONABONA explained that she was instantly taken aback when he did this, then carried on telling the story. 

She said, "That guy said to me, 'Hey, I'm really thirsty. Could you give me a glass of water?' As nobody was at home, I was scared to bits." 

She went on, "I used every means of my power to close the door. Once I did, I called my older brother to come home as soon as he could." 

After listening to BONA's story, the hosts and other guests gasped in shock, then commented, "We're so glad nothing happened to you on that day." 
BONA(Credit= MBC Horror Talks) 

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.