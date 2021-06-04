뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shows Off Her Incredible Art Skills
[SBS Star] Kim Yoo Jung Shows Off Her Incredible Art Skills

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.04
Actress Kim Yoo Jung impressed many with her amazing skills in art. 

Recently, Kim Yoo Jung's fan compiled photos of the actress' artworks online. 
Kim Yoo JungThe photos showed Kim Yoo Jung's different lanscape paintings. 

Not just one, but all of the paintings were so incredibly painted that they almost seemed as if they were painted by a professional artist. 

Kim Yoo Jung is widely known as an actress with a great talent in acting.

With these photos, she proved that she not only is talented in acting but also in art. 
Kim Yoo JungAs not everybody knew about this, a lot of people shared comments in astonishment. 

Their comments included, "How are you good at everything, unnie?!", "I'm really impressed. They're so good!", "Her paintings make me feel peaceful." and so on. 
Kim Yoo Jung(Credit= 'you_r_love' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)    
