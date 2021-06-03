[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Sweetly Worries About Fans Who Are Waiting to See Her in the Cold

Actress Kim So Yeon was spotted worrying about fans who were waiting to see her in the cold.On May 28, one Kim So Yeon's fan shared a short video of the actress on YouTube.In the video, Kim So Yeon went towards her fans outside a broadcasting station after wrapping up filming 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'.As soon as Kim So Yeon came to them, she held their hands and commented, "Oh my...! Your hands are so cold. How long have you girls been waiting here?"With a worried look on her face, she continued, "The filming went on for longer than we all thought today, and I was actually worried that you will be waiting for me."She resumed, "This is not good. No, no. Don't wait for me. It's cold!"After that, Kim So Yeon lightly touched her fans' arms and said, "It this because you're cold? Oh, no...! What shall I do?"Then, she pulled a sad face, seeming like she truly was worried about them.Under this video, many left comments complimenting Kim So Yeon's response.Their comments included, "So humble, kind and caring.", "She is an angel.", "Amazingly beautiful inside and out." and so on.(Credit= '김짱소연여배덕' YouTube)(SBS Star)