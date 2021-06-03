뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Sweetly Worries About Fans Who Are Waiting to See Her in the Cold
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Sweetly Worries About Fans Who Are Waiting to See Her in the Cold

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Sweetly Worries About Fans Who Are Waiting to See Her in the Cold

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.03 18:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim So Yeon Sweetly Worries About Fans Who Are Waiting to See Her in the Cold
Actress Kim So Yeon was spotted worrying about fans who were waiting to see her in the cold. 

On May 28, one Kim So Yeon's fan shared a short video of the actress on YouTube. 

In the video, Kim So Yeon went towards her fans outside a broadcasting station after wrapping up filming 'The Penthouse 3: War in Life'. 
Kim So YeonAs soon as Kim So Yeon came to them, she held their hands and commented, "Oh my...! Your hands are so cold. How long have you girls been waiting here?"

With a worried look on her face, she continued, "The filming went on for longer than we all thought today, and I was actually worried that you will be waiting for me." 

She resumed, "This is not good. No, no. Don't wait for me. It's cold!" 

After that, Kim So Yeon lightly touched her fans' arms and said, "It this because you're cold? Oh, no...! What shall I do?" 

Then, she pulled a sad face, seeming like she truly was worried about them. 
 

Under this video, many left comments complimenting Kim So Yeon's response. 

Their comments included, "So humble, kind and caring.", "She is an angel.", "Amazingly beautiful inside and out." and so on. 

(Credit= '김짱소연여배덕' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 2
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.