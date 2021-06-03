[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Cute Habit

Recently, one fan of aespa uploaded an interesting post on a popular online community.
In the post, the fan explained that KARINA has a habit of pursing her lips whenever she begins to do something.
It seemed like that was especially more so when she needs to do something that requires strength.
210601 naver now_슬기zip #aespa #카리나— orl_spa (@orl_spa) June 2, 2021
꾹꾹이 진짜 환장 포인트!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AApbW5jit3
In the photos and videos that the fan included, KARINA does it right before beginning her performance.
She also does it when she pulls her mask down, tries to open something and so on.
영상이 안멈춰요........... pic.twitter.com/Hn0ZpmBSzt— 이불 (@ae2bull) May 26, 2021
Upon finding out this habit of KARINA, fans could not stop mentioning how cute it is.
They shared comments such as, "Baby KARINA!", "Awww! I love you!", "Cute, cute, cute!" and so on.
(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)
(SBS Star)