[SBS Star] aespa KARINA Catches the Eye of Everyone with Her Cute Habit

It was discovered that KARINA of K-pop girl group aespa has an adorable habit.Recently, one fan of aespa uploaded an interesting post on a popular online community.In the post, the fan explained that KARINA has a habit of pursing her lips whenever she begins to do something.It seemed like that was especially more so when she needs to do something that requires strength.In the photos and videos that the fan included, KARINA does it right before beginning her performance.She also does it when she pulls her mask down, tries to open something and so on.Upon finding out this habit of KARINA, fans could not stop mentioning how cute it is.They shared comments such as, "Baby KARINA!", "Awww! I love you!", "Cute, cute, cute!" and so on.(Credit= Online Community, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)