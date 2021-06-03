뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 - 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Producer Reveals the Future of the Show Without Lee Kwang Soo
LIVE 제보하기

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트 SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 전체 메뉴
분야별 - 메뉴 리스트
다시보기 - 메뉴 리스트
취재파일 - 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 - 메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어 - 메뉴 리스트
비디오머그 - 메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 - 메뉴 리스트
기타 - 기타 메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 - 소셜 미디어 SBS 뉴스 - 연관 프로그램
SBS 뉴스 - 기사 검색
SBS 뉴스 - 라이브 생방송 라이브 제보하기

뉴스

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Producer Reveals the Future of the Show Without Lee Kwang Soo

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Producer Reveals the Future of the Show Without Lee Kwang Soo

Lee Narin

Published 2021.06.03 16:02 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Producer Reveals the Future of the Show Without Lee Kwang Soo
Choi Bo-pil, SBS' television show 'Running Man' producer, shared plans for the show following actor Lee Kwang Soo's departure.

On June 2, news outlet Hankook Ilbo shared an interview of Choi Bo-pil. 
Running ManDuring the interview, Choi Bo-pil was asked how he plans on leading 'Running Man' as Lee Kwang Soo has recently left the show. 

Choi Bo-pil said, "Well, his departure wasn't something out of the blue. So, we don't plan on changing the nature of the show or anything like that." 

He continued, "Some assume that we will have guests on our show more frequently, but that's not something we have in mind at the moment." 
Running ManThen, Choi Bo-pil was asked whether he is going to find another 'Running Man' member to replace Lee Kwang Soo. 

Choi Bo-pil said, "We'll have to see how it goes, but we plan on just going with the current seven members for now." 

He resumed, "We're planning to show a better chemistry between the current members. We may try to bring in another member in the future, but not right now." 
Running ManLee Kwang Soo has been a member of 'Running Man' since July 2010 when the show began. 

It was announced that Lee Kwang Soo was going to step down from 'Running Man' due to injury in April, then he took part in his last shooting on May 24. 

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 3
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 뉴스
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기 메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트 메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 박정훈
  • 방송관련문의 (02)2061-0006
  • 찾아오시는 길
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161
  • 대표이사 이창재
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 정명원
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙

ⓒ SBS & SBS Digital News Lab all rights reserved.